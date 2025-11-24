McLeod distributed two assists and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over Carolina.

McLeod had the primary helper on each of the Sabres' first two goals, scored by Alex Tuch and Jack Quinn respectively. With the pair of apples, McLeod is up to eight assists, 13 points and 31 shots on net through 22 games this season. After an up-and-down start to the season, the 26-year-old center is currently on the rise again with back-to-back multi-point performances. He's been a strong developing option for the Sabres over the past two seasons and is on track to challenge the 53-point mark, his career high that he set in 79 games a year ago. With both Josh Norris (upper-body) and Jiri Kulich (ear) on injured reserve, McLeod should continue to skate top-six minutes for the Sabres, which gives him decent fantasy value in deep leagues.