McLeod (upper body) will be in the lineup versus Edmonton on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

McLeod will make his return to the ice following a three-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body injury. It's not immediately clear where the 25-year-old center will line up, as he was filling in on defense at practice Friday for Rasmus Dahlin, who was taking a maintenance day. Regardless, McLeod is unlikely to take on a top-six role, more likely slotting in as the third or fourth-line center, which will limit his offensive upside.