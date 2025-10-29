McLeod scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

McLeod is on a four-game point streak, earning a goal and four assists in that span. The second-line center has three tallies, seven points, 11 shots on net, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 10 appearances this season. He's logged a shot on goal in just five contests so far, though he is not known for being a high-volume shooter after scoring 20 goals on just 97 shots in 2024-25.