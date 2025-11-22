McLeod scored an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 9-3 win over the Blackhawks.

McLeod snapped a two-game point drought with two goal contributions in what turned out to be a very productive performance for Buffalo -- each of the top-six forwards recorded at least two points. McLeod hasn't been very productive of late despite holding a steady top-six role, though. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in 10 appearances since the beginning of November.