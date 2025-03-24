McLeod recorded one goal, three assists, two shots on goal, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

From a statistical perspective, McLeod posted his best game of the season since this was the first time he notched four points in a single game -- he had previously recorded three in two other contests. The 25-year-old, who was held off the scoresheet in the 4-1 loss to Minnesota on Saturday, has recorded 11 points over his last nine outings, notching three goals and eight helpers in that span.