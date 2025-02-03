McLeod netted a shorthanded marker and went plus-1 in Sunday's 4-3 win over New Jersey.

McLeod scored his first shorthanded goal of the campaign to give Buffalo a 3-0 lead late in the opening frame. The 25-year-old has goals in back-to-back games and a point in three straight. McLeod has bounced around the lineup but is currently centering the third line. He had his most productive month of the season in January, having delivered five goals, eight points and a plus-5 rating over 10 outings. For the season, the Ontario native is at 12 goals, 15 assists and a plus-6 rating.