McLeod dished two assists in Monday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

The former Oiler had a hand in a pair of Jason Zucker tallies, snapping a nine-game point drought for McLeod. Prior to the slump, he'd racked up six goals and 12 points in the previous 15 games, and the streaky 25-year-old is still on track for a career-best season with 14 points in 28 contests.