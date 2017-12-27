O'Reilly (personal) rejoined the Sabres for practice Wednesday, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

After missing Saturday's matchup with Carolina for the birth of his child, O'Reilly is back and ready to go for Wednesday's tilt against the Islanders. The center has seven points in his previous eight outings and has been one of the few bright spots on an otherwise dismal Sabres squad.

