O' Reilly contributed a pair of assists in Tuesday's win over the Avalanche.

The Sabres have been struggling and O'Reilly had been held off the scoresheet in six straight games. His seven goals and 18 points through 28 contests are decent and he's still on track for another 20-goal, 50-60 point campaign. Despite the recent drought, the second-line center is fairly consistent and makes for a solid fantasy play in most formats.