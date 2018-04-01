Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Contributes three points to huge road win
O'Reilly enjoyed a three-point night Saturday, adding a power-play goal to complement another man-advantage assist and an even-strength apple in a 7-4 road win over the Predators.
O'Reilly skated for 22:45 which was easily the highest output among Sabres forwards, plus he effectively nailed down his 12th multi-point outing of the season. With four games to go for the Sabres, O'Reilly could be an excellent value play down the stretch as most of the attention naturally will be on the playoff-bound teams.
