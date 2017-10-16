Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Dishes assist Sunday
O'Reilly finished Sunday's 3-1 win over Anaheim with an assist and a plus-1 rating.
O'Reilly has had a slow start to 2017-18 -- his third as a Sabre -- notching two assists and going without a goal through six games. That said, O'Reilly is playing over four minutes per game on the man advantage, where he's scored 16 goals and 46 points over the past two campaigns, so it shouldn't be long before he gets back on track. It should also be noted, however, that Jack Eichel is leading Sabres forwards in ice time and O'Reilly is averaging 19:36 per game, the first time he's averaged less than 21 minutes per game since moving to Buffalo.
