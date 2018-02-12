Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Dominates special teams in loss
O'Reilly scored a power-play goal and contributed two shorthanded assists in Sunday's loss to Colorado.
O'Reilly had a dynamic outing against his former team, but it wasn't quite enough in a 6-4 loss. The Sabres continue to struggle, but you wouldn't know it by O'Reilly's recent production. The 27-year-old has racked up six goals in his last nine games and is now at 40 points through 55 games. His 10 power-play goals and four shorthanded points illustrate just how much value he truly has. Look for him to be the key offensive catalyst in Buffalo now that superstar forward Jack Eichel (ankle) is out indefinitely.
