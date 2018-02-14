Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Follows up three-point night with another
O'Reilly recorded a goal, two assists and six shots during Tuesday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.
The Buffalo captain has now posted consecutive three-point games with Jack Eichel (ankle) out of the lineup. Eichel is expected to miss approximately a month of action, so O'Reilly will be tasked with even tougher minutes over the coming weeks. It's worth noting that the 27-year-old center is on track to take a run at topping his previous career-high point total of 64.
