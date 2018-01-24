Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Lights lamp twice Tuesday
O'Reilly scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Edmonton.
O'Reilly beat Cam Talbot to make it 2-0 in the first minute of the second period and got one by backup Al Montoya with the extra man to conclude the scoring later in the middle frame. With 13 goals in 47 games, O'Reilly's on pace to top 20 for the fourth time in the past five seasons.
