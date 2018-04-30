Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Named alternate captain for Canada
O'Reilly will be an alternate captain for Team Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Championship.
O'Reilly is coming off his third 60-plus point campaign, although he recorded the worst plus/minus (minus-23) of his career. Considering no member of the Sabres who played in 10 or more games registered a positive rating, it's hard to put all the blame on defensive struggles on the Ontario native. With the additions of Casey Mittelstadt and (presumably) Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo should be significantly improved in 2018-19 and O'Reilly will stand a good chance of challenging for another 60-point season.
