Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Notches in assist in second straight game
O'Reilly's power-play assist Wednesday against the Lightning gives him points in back-to-back games.
With Jack Eichel (ankle sprain) out of the lineup, O'Reilly is once again being leaned on heavily, averaging over 21 minutes per game since February. The veteran center is on pace for his fifth consecutive 50-point season and third consecutive 20-goal season. The Sabres have had trouble scoring all season, but if there's any Sabre worth having on fantasy rosters right now it's undoubtedly O'Reilly.
