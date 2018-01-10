O'Reilly netted a power-play goal and had two assists at even strength in Tuesday's loss to the Jets.

The Sabres couldn't halt a red-hot Jets' squad, but O'Reilly found twine for the second consecutive game and was credited with six shots on goal. The 26-year-old has managed 11 goals and 29 points through 42 contests this season. The Sabres are one of the league's worst teams, but O'Reilly has been a consistent producer and is dangerous with the man advantage. The top-line center is certainly worth owning in most fantasy formats despite the team's struggles this season.