O'Reilly scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's 5-3 win over Toronto.

The Buffalo captain has now marked the scoresheet in four consecutive games to improve to 19 tallies and 30 helpers for the campaign. He should cruise past last season's 55 points, and especially with his increased offensive role while Jack Eichel (ankle) is out of the lineup. Fantasy owners shouldn't overlook O'Reilly's shortcomings in the secondary statistics, though. He's sporting a minus-10 rating and hardly tilts the scales in the PIM, hit and blocked shot columns.