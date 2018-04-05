O'Reilly scored one of his team's two goals in a 4-2 setback against Ottawa on Monday.

Consistency, thy name is O'Reilly. In the past five seasons in which he's played 70 games or more, he's finished with between 55 and 64 points, and barring two big games to end the year, he'll make it six, as he's currently on 58 points. He produces little to nothing outside of points, but his consistency at finding the scoresheet in three of four games ensures that his value remains intact.