O'Reilly scored a goal and registered two shots on net through 22:11 of ice time during Friday's 3-1 loss to Detroit.

After recording just a single assist through the first five games of the campaign, O'Reilly has now collected seven goals and 13 points over his past 14 outings. He receives huge minutes and has recorded at least 55 points in four consecutive seasons, so the 26-year-old veteran projects to remain an excellent fantasy asset in the majority of settings. Just note that his minus-14 rating is a crippling mark, and with Buffalo playing the part of a basement dweller again this year, it could continue to slide in the wrong direction.