Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores lone goal in loss
O'Reilly scored a goal and registered two shots on net through 22:11 of ice time during Friday's 3-1 loss to Detroit.
After recording just a single assist through the first five games of the campaign, O'Reilly has now collected seven goals and 13 points over his past 14 outings. He receives huge minutes and has recorded at least 55 points in four consecutive seasons, so the 26-year-old veteran projects to remain an excellent fantasy asset in the majority of settings. Just note that his minus-14 rating is a crippling mark, and with Buffalo playing the part of a basement dweller again this year, it could continue to slide in the wrong direction.
More News
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Snipes team's only goal•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Stays hot with goal Saturday•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Three assists Thursday•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Point streak extended to four games•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Snaps scoring drought•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Dishes assist Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...