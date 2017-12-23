Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Shows well in Friday's win
O'Reilly fashioned a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 home win over the Flyers.
This was the fifth multi-point outing for O'Reilly this season, and a welcomed relief for the man himself after he went minus-4 between the last two games against the Hurricanes and Bruins, respectively. Don't expect his defensive numbers to improve a whole lot given that the Sabres own the worst goal differential in the Eastern Conference at minus-40, but the Canadian pivot is prone to catching fire offensively on short notice and you won't want to miss out on the fun.
