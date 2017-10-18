O'Reilly scored his first two goals of the season, both of them on the power play, Tuesday against Vegas.

After playing over 20 minutes in just one of his first five games, O'Reilly has now played at least 21 minutes in his past two games, including 26:56 in the overtime loss against Vegas. The veteran forward is now seeing his average ice time creep back over 20 minutes, and his first two goals now give him four points in seven games. After a bit of a slow start, it looks like O'Reilly is back on track and hitting his stride. He made a promise to increase his offensive production this season and should make a run at topping 60 points.