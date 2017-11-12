O'Reilly scored the Sabres' only goal Saturday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

O'Reilly has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last six games. He's heating up, but he's untouchable if you can't stomach his abysmal plus-minus (minus-13). There isn't a dose of Zantac big enough to keep that burn down.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories