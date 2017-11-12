Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Snipes team's only goal
O'Reilly scored the Sabres' only goal Saturday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
O'Reilly has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last six games. He's heating up, but he's untouchable if you can't stomach his abysmal plus-minus (minus-13). There isn't a dose of Zantac big enough to keep that burn down.
