O'Reilly lit the only lamp for Buffalo in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

O'Reilly's goal was the only bright spot of the outing as he now has five goals and 11 points in his last nine games. The slow start seems to be behind him, so park him on your roster if someone got impatient and dropped him in your fantasy pool.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories