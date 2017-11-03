Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Three assists Thursday
O'Reilly dished out a trio of helpers in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.
O'Reilly had an assist in each period as his team improved to 3-2-0 in its past five games after a 1-5-2 start. Even after finishing with a plus-2 rating in this rare meeting with a team even worse than his own, the 26-year-old center has a minus-7 mark for the season despite posting 11 points in 13 games.
More News
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Point streak extended to four games•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Snaps scoring drought•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Dishes assist Sunday•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Wins team MVP award•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Heads to World Championships•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores No. 20 against Leafs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...