O'Reilly dished out a trio of helpers in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

O'Reilly had an assist in each period as his team improved to 3-2-0 in its past five games after a 1-5-2 start. Even after finishing with a plus-2 rating in this rare meeting with a team even worse than his own, the 26-year-old center has a minus-7 mark for the season despite posting 11 points in 13 games.