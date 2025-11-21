Leenders posted an 18-save shutout in OHL Brantford's 5-0 win over Niagara on Thursday.

Leenders picked up his second shutout of the season with this effort. He's now at a 9-0-3 record with a 2.13 GAA and a .924 save percentage over 12 appearances this season. He's played well and gets plenty of goal support from his Brantford teammates, which is helping the Sabres prospect step up his game in his fourth junior campaign.