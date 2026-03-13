Carrick scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Carrick is already proving valuable for the Sabres with two goals, six shots, eight hits and four blocked shots over his first four games with the team. His offense probably won't hold up over time, but it's his defensive skills that made him a trade target to begin with. The 34-year-old is at six goals, 12 points, 62 shots on net, 94 hits, 33 blocked shots and 58 PIM across 64 appearances between the Sabres and the Rangers this season.