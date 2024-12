Lafferty was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Lafferty was already considered week-to-week, so this news doesn't alter his timetable. He has a goal, 14 PIM and 27 hits across 22 outings in 2024-25. When healthy, Lafferty might draw back onto the fourth line, which would likely result in Nicolas Aube-Kubel moving to the press box.