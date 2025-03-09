Lafferty was in the lineup for the fourth straight game in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Panthers.

Lafferty's playing time appears to be on the upswing, but there's an illness going through the Sabres right now that has hit the forwards hard. The 30-year-old winger has had a rough campaign with just five points, 34 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-10 rating over 44 appearances. Considering he had his two best seasons over the previous two years, this has been a disappointment, especially since he has been stuck in a part-time role. Lafferty is not likely to produce enough in any area to warrant a spot on fantasy rosters.