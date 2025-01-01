Lafferty managed an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Lafferty has a helper in two of the last three games. The 29-year-old has also recorded 12 hits over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. Lafferty is firmly in a fourth-line role and is unlikely to get much of a consistent look anywhere else in the lineup. He's at three points, 18 shots on net, 39 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 28 appearances in his first year with the Sabres.