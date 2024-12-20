Lafferty (lower body) is expected back in the lineup against the Maple Leafs on Friday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Lafferty previously told reporters he would be ready to go if needed, something that did come to fruition after Jordan Greenway (undisclosed) was ruled out long-term. For his part, the 29-year-old Laffeerty has struggled this season with just one point in 22 games while chipping in only 27 hits, 13 shots and 14 PIM. If he doesn't start producing now, Lafferty could be in danger of losing minutes to Ryan McLeod (undisclosed) once McLeod is cleared to play.