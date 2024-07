Lafferty signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Sabres on Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Lafferty had 13 goals, 24 points and 192 hits in 79 regular-season contests with the Canucks in 2023-24. He might get a bit more ice time with Buffalo than he did in Vancouver -- he averaged 11:53 last season -- but the 29-year-old shouldn't be counted on to consistently serve in anything more than a third-line role.