Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Absent from camp
Reinhart remains unsigned and didn't report to training camp Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Reinhart was tendered a qualifying offer during the offseason, but after racking up 25 goals and 50 points last year, the youngster was unlikely to sign an offer sheet. Depending on how long the winger remains away from the team, the Sabres could opt to move either Conor Sheary or Kyle Okposo onto the top line with Jack Eichel.
