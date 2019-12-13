Play

Reinhart dished out two assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over Nashville.

Reinhart assisted on the first of Jack Eichel's two second-period goals before adding another helper on Victor Olofsson's game-winner in the third. The second overall selection from the 2014 draft has three multi-point games in his last four after failing to achieve that feat in any of the previous 10 contests.

