Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Bags pair of apples
Reinhart dished out two assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over Nashville.
Reinhart assisted on the first of Jack Eichel's two second-period goals before adding another helper on Victor Olofsson's game-winner in the third. The second overall selection from the 2014 draft has three multi-point games in his last four after failing to achieve that feat in any of the previous 10 contests.
