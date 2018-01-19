Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Bags two apples Thursday
Reinhart dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
Reinhart did a great job screening the goaltender in front, especially with the extra man. Of Reinhart's 15 points in 45 games, seven have come on the power play.
