Reinhart scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay in the 2019 NHL Global Series.

Reinhart has been the Sabres best performer in two games against the Bolts as they play in Stockholm, Sweden. He has three goals and a helper in two games there. Overall, he has eight goals and seven assists, with a minus-2 rating, in 17 games. Just beware Reinhart's inflated shooting percentage -- it's significantly over his career mark, so regression is likely. But still, he's chasing a career high in points and could hit 70 points.