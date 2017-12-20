Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Bumped up with top dogs
Reinhart practiced on the top line with center Jack Eichel and left wing Evander Kane on Wednesday, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports. "When you're not winning -- like I've said before -- we're going to mix things up and change our lines, try to find a winning formula," coach Phil Housley said. "Just with Sam, there's a different expectation with him. He's proven he can provide points and production offensively, and he's getting an opportunity."
To be clear, Reinhart did not get a possible promotion based on merit, as he's stuck in a major scoring drought (one point in 12 games) and has just 11 points in 34 games this season, lousy production considering his No. 2 overall status in the 2014 draft. Housley knows Reinhart has skills, so the strategy (other than suggesting, "Don't stink any more!") seems to be to put him with the team's two best offensive players. We'll see if the line sticks, or even gets a fair shake, come Friday against the Flyers.
