Reinhart scored both Buffalo goals in Friday's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

The 24-year-old displayed some nifty stick work both times, tipping home a Rasmus Ristolainen point shot in the second period then firing home a wrister through a maze of bodies in front of Andrei Vasilevskiy in the third. Reinhart is building nicely on last year's career-best campaign, scoring seven goals and 13 points through 16 games this season.