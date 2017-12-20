Reinhart has just one point (an assist) in the past 12 games.

Decreased playing time is an obvious reason for Reinhart's slide -- he's only averaging 15:33 of ice time after hitting the 17:13 mark in 2016-17 -- plus he's only registered 19 shots during the cold stretch. We'd be leery about dropping him in deep leagues after he secured 47 points last year, but Reinhart has been a liability for fantasy owners and you should at least consider benching him while he's sputtering this much.