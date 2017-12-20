Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Caught in major slump
Reinhart has just one point (an assist) in the past 12 games.
Decreased playing time is an obvious reason for Reinhart's slide -- he's only averaging 15:33 of ice time after hitting the 17:13 mark in 2016-17 -- plus he's only registered 19 shots during the cold stretch. We'd be leery about dropping him in deep leagues after he secured 47 points last year, but Reinhart has been a liability for fantasy owners and you should at least consider benching him while he's sputtering this much.
More News
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Promoted to top line•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Three points in overtime loss•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Goal drought reaches 10 games•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Scores in second straight game•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Moves back to right wing•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Playing center to open camp•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...