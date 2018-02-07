Reinhart recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim.

The winger has been scoring more consistently of late with three goals and seven assists through his past nine games, including scoresheet appearances in six of those outings. Reinhart has been at his best the past two seasons when skating with Jack Eichel, as the duo has combined for a excellent 4.58 goals per 60 minutes this year. Reinhart sports a discouraging 1.6 mark when he isn't playing with Eichel. As a result, seasonal owners and daily players should be keeping tabs on Reinhart's line assignments.