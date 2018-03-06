Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Continues strong stretch with two points
Reinhart scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Monday's 5-3 win over Toronto.
The 22-year-old winger has now collected nine goals and 14 points through his past 22 games, as he continues to post solid numbers despite Jack Eichel (ankle) missing time. Considering his pedigree and long-standing scoring surge, there aren't many settings where Reinhart shouldn't be viewed as a solid option.
