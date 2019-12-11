Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Converting on chances
Reinhart scored a goal and tallied an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over St. Louis.
Reinhart has 25 points and has benefitted greatly this season from an unsustainable shooting percentage, currently at 20.3 percent. He's scored goals on three of his last six shots and continues to be one of Buffalo's more reliable point producers.
