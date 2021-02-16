Reinhart (upper body) had an assist with three shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Reinhart, who missed a pair of games with his ailment, stepped back into the lineup on Buffalo's second line and contributed an assist on Victor Olofsson's power-play goal in the middle frame. On the downside, Reinhart was a minus-2 and has now been on the negative side of the plus/minus ledger in each of his last four contests. For the season, Reinhart has three goals and four assists with a minus-9 through nine games.