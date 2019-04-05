Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Earns two points against Sens
Reinhart's second-period goal proved to be enough to win as his team scored a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Thursday.
Reinhart hasn't had a great finish to the year, but he's still put together a solid campaign and has earned his way onto fantasy radars. With Jack Eichel there to set him up quality chances, Reinhart is a solid player to have on your roster.
