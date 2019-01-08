Reinhart (illness) is not expected to play Tuesday since he wasn't a part of the normal group at morning skate, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Neither Reinhart nor Jack Eichel (upper body) appears to be in shape to play. Pending official confirmation from the team, this would be Reinhart's first absence since the 2016-17 season. He's accumulated nine goals and 31 assists over 42 games to rank third on the team in points this year.