Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Finally dents twine
Reinhart lit the lamp in Monday's loss to the Devils.
The 23-year-old rode an 11-game goalless streak into this outing, so he likely would've accepted anything that would break the slump. That includes a shot from beyond center ice that took a fluky bounce to beat Cory Schneider's left pad. The play was good for Reinhart's 20th goal of the season, and he extended his career high to 61 points.
