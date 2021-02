Reinhart scored two goals, including the game-winner on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Devils.

Both goals came in the second period as the Sabres built a 3-0 lead, providing Linus Ullmark with just enough cushion to withstand New Jersey's third-period push. Reinhart has two goals and four points in four games since Buffalo returned from their COVID-19 shutdown, and on the season the 25-year-old winger has five goals and 10 points in 12 contests.