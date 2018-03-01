Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Four-game point streak snapped
Despite playing over 24 minutes, including six minutes on the power play, Reinhart could not secure a point to stretch his point streak to five games Wednesday against the Lightning.
Reinhart's 24:08 in ice time was a season-high, and in the month of February averaged over 19 minutes per game. Over the past two months Reinhart has scored 22 points in 26 games, easily the best pace of his career after scoring just six points in his first 38 games this season. He's 15 points away from reaching a career-high with 18 games to go. He's a worth considering as a short-term solution down the stretch drive for fantasy owners.
