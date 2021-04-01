Reinhart scored a goal on three shots in a 6-1 rout over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Reinart opened the scoring midway through the first period when his wrister from the right circle, which was headed well wide of the net, ricocheted off Philadelphia defenseman Justin Braun and past goaltender Brian Elliott. It was the team-leading 13th goal of the season for Reinhart, who also paces the Sabres with 22 points. The 25-year-old would almost certainly be on his way to a fourth straight 20-goal campaign were it not for the shortened schedule.