Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Goal drought reaches 10 games
Despite firing five shots against Montreal on Saturday, Reinhart has zero goals and just three assists in his past 10 games.
Reinhart's ice time has been cut to 15 minutes this season by head coach Phil Housley, but he's playing a lot more center as well. He's still not shooting the puck a lot, but his 7.1 shooting percentage is a career low, and in his third pro season still has yet to show any signs of a big breakout season. He's no longer playing with Jack Eichel, which has undoubtedly hurt his production. Reinhart's on pace for a 20-point season.
